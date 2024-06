McCormick is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

It marks the fifth time in a row that McCormick has been out of the lineup versus a right-hander. He did draw a start each of the last three game against lefties, but it would appear at the moment that McCormick's role is as a short-side platoon bat. Yordan Alvarez and Trey Cabbage are handling the corner outfield spots and Jon Singleton will be the designated hitter for the Astros on Wednesday.