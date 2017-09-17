Astros' Colin Moran: Activated from DL
Moran (face) has been activated from the disabled list and will rejoin the team Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moran has tallied three hits (including a home run) in six at-bats with the Astros this season and should provide the team with an additional bench piece during the stretch run. The team clinched its playoff berth Sunday, so it's possible he will get a few starts down the stretch to ensure the health of the Astros' regular starters for the playoffs.
More News
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Rehab assignment on deck•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Taking cuts in Florida•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Still weeks away from playing•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Set for surgery later this week•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Discharged from hospital Monday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...