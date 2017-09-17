Moran (face) has been activated from the disabled list and will rejoin the team Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moran has tallied three hits (including a home run) in six at-bats with the Astros this season and should provide the team with an additional bench piece during the stretch run. The team clinched its playoff berth Sunday, so it's possible he will get a few starts down the stretch to ensure the health of the Astros' regular starters for the playoffs.