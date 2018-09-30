Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws three innings as planned
Keuchel allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two in a 5-2 win over Baltimore in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.
As planned, Keuchel threw three innings. Not planned was the left-hander needing to scatter six baserunners. He had traffic on the basepaths in each inning, but he managed is way out of any significant trouble in an outing that was a tuneup for the postseason.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw three innings•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starting second game Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expected to be limited Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fans five in win over Toronto•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Rocked by M's•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....