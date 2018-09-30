Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws three innings as planned

Keuchel allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two in a 5-2 win over Baltimore in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.

As planned, Keuchel threw three innings. Not planned was the left-hander needing to scatter six baserunners. He had traffic on the basepaths in each inning, but he managed is way out of any significant trouble in an outing that was a tuneup for the postseason.