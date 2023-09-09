Keuchel allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings during Friday's win over the Mets. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Keuchel rebounded well after being tagged for five runs by the Rangers in his last outing. The only damage against him Friday was Francisco Lindor's two-run double in the fourth inning. Keuchel set a season high with six punchouts and now owns a 14:9 K:BB and a 4.78 ERA through 26.1 MLB frames. He's lined up to face the Rays at home next week.