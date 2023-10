Keuchel was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with an undisclosed injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jorge Alcala will take Keuchel's place in the Twins' bullpen. Keuchel may not be dealing with anything serious, but given that he posted an 8.24 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in his last 19.2 innings, it makes sense that he wouldn't be in the mix for a spot on the postseason roster.