Keuchel allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Saturday.

Four of the five hits given up by Keuchel went for extra bases, including two-run homers by Adolis Garcia and Sam Huff. The veteran southpaw came into the contest having pitched 18 innings without surrendering a long ball on the season. Keuchel got the start after working in a piggyback role his last time out, but it's uncertain if he'll remain in the rotation moving forward. He's posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across 21.1 frames on the campaign.