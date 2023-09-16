Keuchel is not currently set to take another turn through the rotation, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Saturday that Keuchel will pitch in relief, and his first appearance in the role could come as soon as Sunday. Bailey Ober is set to enter the rotation to take Keuchel's place.
