Keuchel signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel spent last season with the Twins, posting a 5.97 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 37.2 innings in the majors. The 36-year-old lefty will now look to get back to the majors with Seattle, but he is unlikely to make an impact if he appears for the Mariners after recording an ERA north of 5.00 in each of the past three seasons.