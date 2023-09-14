Keuchel did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings against the Rays while striking out three.

Most of the damage against Keuchel came in the second inning after the lefty allowed a leadoff triple to Curtis Mead to open the frame. However, the veteran would only make it through four innings while issuing multiple walks for the fifth time in seven starts this season. Keuchel had allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts coming in, though he's now been hit with no-decisions in each of his last four outings.