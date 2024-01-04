The Astros claimed Cronin off waivers from the White Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Cronin had been designated for assignment last week. The 26-year-old reliever yielded 11 runs over 11 innings for Chicago in 2023 in his first taste of big-league action. Cronin doesn't miss many bats but has consistently posted groundball rates well over 50 percent during his time in the minors.
