The Marlins claimed Cronin off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It's the third organization Cronin has been in this offseason after he previously went from the White Sox to the Astros via waivers. The 26-year-old sinkerballer allowed 11 runs over 11 innings for Chicago in 2023 in his first go-round in the majors.
