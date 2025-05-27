Cronin (hip) is set to make rehab appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday and Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

That schedule could set the right-hander up to come off the injured list this weekend. Cronin has yet to pitch in the majors this season while recovering from a left hip strain that cropped up toward the end of spring training, and he should slot into a lower-leverage role for the Marlins once activated after posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB through 70.1 innings in 2024.