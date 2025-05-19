Cronin (hip) will resume a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cronin made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville in mid-April before being pulled off the rehab assignment, presumably after experiencing a setback. He looks to be back on track with recovery now, though. Cronin has been out all season with a left hip strain.
More News
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Set for rehab games•
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Begins throwing program•
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Goes on IL with hip strain•
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Healthy, competing for bullpen spot•
-
Marlins' Declan Cronin: Goes on IL with knee tendinitis•