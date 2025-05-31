The Marlins reinstated Cronin (hip) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

A hip strain has kept Cronin on the injured list all season, and although he's given up just two earned runs in eight innings during his rehab assignment, the Marlins are going to keep him in the minors now that he's fully healthy. Miami doesn't have a particularly deep bullpen, however, so Cronin could definitely work his way back into the majors if he continues to perform well in Jacksonville.