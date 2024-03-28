Cronin will begin the season as part of the Marlins' bullpen.

The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Astros just before the start of spring training and delivered an 11:5 K:BB through 10.2 Grapefruit League innings for the Marlins. Cronin is expected to work in lower-leverage situations, although his sinker could get him the occasional hold opportunity when Miami needs a double play.