Cronin will begin the season as part of the Marlins' bullpen.
The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Astros just before the start of spring training and delivered an 11:5 K:BB through 10.2 Grapefruit League innings for the Marlins. Cronin is expected to work in lower-leverage situations, although his sinker could get him the occasional hold opportunity when Miami needs a double play.
