Cronin gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, recording his first hold of the season in a win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old right-hander entered the game in the sixth inning with the Marlins ahead 2-0 and blanked Detroit over 22 pitches (14 strikes) before passing the baton to Andrew Nardi in a combined shutout. Cronin isn't seeing consistent high-leverage usage, but he's been one of the few bright spots in Miami's bullpen this season, posting a 1.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 20.1 innings in a long-relief role.