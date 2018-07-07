Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts 18th homer

Gattis went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

His impressive power surge continues. Gattis now has 10 homers and 35 RBI over his last 28 games to go along with a .307 batting average (31-for-101), boosting his slash line on the season to .253/.310/.513.