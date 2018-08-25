Astros' Evan Gattis: Remains on bench Saturday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis will hit the bench for the fourth straight game as he is 4-for-38 in his last 14 games. Tyler White garners another start at designated hitter, as Gattis' hold on the starting job appears to be waning.

