Evan Gattis: Fails to receive qualifying offer

Gattis did not receive the $17.9 million qualifying offer from Houston on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis slashed .226/.284/.452 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 128 games for the Astros this past season during his fourth year with the organization. He will now hit the free-agent market after making $6.7 million in 2018. Gattis only made a couple appearances behind the plate this season, so it's likely that he will try to find a home in the American League in order to utilize the designated hitter's position.