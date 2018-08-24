Astros' Evan Gattis: Rides pine Friday

Gattis is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis will remain on the bench for the third straight game, as Tyler White is set to serve as the designated hitter. Over his last 10 games, Gattis has struggled to a .118/.139/.382 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories