Astros' Evan Gattis: Crushes homer No. 25

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Gattis provided a two-run homer in the fourth inning off starter Jake Odorizzi. The 32-year-old is hitting just .231 and has seen his grip on regular playing time all but disappear, but he's now gone deep 25 times and has 73 RBI, so he can still be dangerous when he does get the starting nod.