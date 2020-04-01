Evan Gattis: Confirms retirement

Gattis said Tuesday he's "done playing" professionally on the 755 is Real podcast with David O'Brien of The Athletic and Eric O'Flaherty.

The 33-year-old indicated in October he wasn't pursuing a return to MLB, so it's hardly a surprise to see he's hung up his cleats. Gattis had a .248/.300/.476 slash line with 139 home runs and 410 RBI across six major-league seasons between Atlanta and Houston.