Evan Gattis: Confirms retirement
Gattis said Tuesday he's "done playing" professionally on the 755 is Real podcast with David O'Brien of The Athletic and Eric O'Flaherty.
The 33-year-old indicated in October he wasn't pursuing a return to MLB, so it's hardly a surprise to see he's hung up his cleats. Gattis had a .248/.300/.476 slash line with 139 home runs and 410 RBI across six major-league seasons between Atlanta and Houston.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...