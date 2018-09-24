Astros' Evan Gattis: Reaches base four times

Gattis went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

After going hitless in 16 at-bats, Gattis has erupted for five hits over seven at-bats in games Saturday and Sunday. Prior to his two-game uprising, Gattis had appeared in just 11 of 28 games, as a slump coincided with the hot bat of Tyler White, who took over as the primary designated hitter. Injuries to Carlos Correa (back) and George Springer (thumb, leg) may lead to some at-bats for Gattis over the final week, but he remains in a bench role.