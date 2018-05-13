Astros' Evan Gattis: Slugs second homer Saturday
Gattis went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 601 win over the Rangers.
The homer was just his second of the year, while the steal was his first since 2016. Gattis' season-long slump has him in danger of losing playing time given all the DH options available to manager A.J. Hinch, but his bat is showing tentative signs of waking up -- he's gone 5-for-14 over his last four games.
