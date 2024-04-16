Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Tuesday.
It's the first stint in the big leagues for Whitley, who has permitted four runs with a 4:2 K:BB over three innings for Sugar Land this season. The former top prospect has moved to relief this season following years of injuries and control problems.
