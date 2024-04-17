The Astros optioned Whitley to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Whitley will return to Triple-A just one day after being recalled for his MLB debut Tuesday. He allowed one hit and one walk but did not surrender a run through two-thirds of an inning. The 26-year-old's departure opens a spot on the active roster that will presumably be given to Justin Verlander (shoulder) when he returns Friday.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Summoned to big-league bullpen•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes 2024 debut•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Faces hitters Monday•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Restarting throwing program•