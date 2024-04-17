The Astros optioned Whitley to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley will return to Triple-A just one day after being recalled for his MLB debut Tuesday. He allowed one hit and one walk but did not surrender a run through two-thirds of an inning. The 26-year-old's departure opens a spot on the active roster that will presumably be given to Justin Verlander (shoulder) when he returns Friday.