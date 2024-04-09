Whitley (finger) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one across one inning at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aviators.
Whitley struggled to put right middle finger inflammation behind him throughout spring camp, but he's since been cleared to begin his minor-league campaign. He's poised to work out of the bullpen in 2024 for the Space Cowboys after struggling to a 5.70 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 30 innings (six starts) a season ago at Triple-A.
