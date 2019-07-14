Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitching Monday on short rest
Valdez is scheduled to serve as either a traditional starter or as the primary pitcher behind an opener during Monday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Heading into the weekend, Houston likely planned on having Valdez make his next start Tuesday, but he'll instead be moved up to take the hill on three days' rest after Brad Peacock (shoulder) suffered a setback that will prevent him from returning from the injured list for the series opener. Valdez started the Astros' first game of the second half Thursday against the Rangers, but failed to escape the first inning while serving up four runs on four hits and three walks. On the bright side, Valdez only tossed 28 pitches before getting pulled, so he shouldn't face as significant restrictions with his workload as he otherwise might while pitching on three days' rest.
