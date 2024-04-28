Valdez allowed two runs on five hits over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rockies.

Valdez was activated from the injured list and made his first appearance since April 2. He coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning but otherwise looked solid. He forced 13 swinging strikes and his sinker touched 96 mph. Through three starts this season, Valdez has produced a 2.60 ERA with a 16:6 K:BB across 17.1 frames. He's currently projected for a home start against the Mariners next weekend.