Valdez (10-11) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Thursday.

Valdez picked up his most strikeouts in a start in the second half, but an early home run by Munetaka Murakami was the difference in the game. Over his last four outings, Valdez has given up seven runs across 24 innings to end the season in good form. Overall, the southpaw has a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 129:64 K:BB through 168.2 innings over 30 starts. Valdez is lined up to make one more start in the regular season, tentatively scheduled to be at home versus the Nationals.