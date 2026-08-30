Valdez (8-10) took the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Valdez held his own versus a vaunted lineup, overcoming three extra-base hits (one home run) for a quality start. The southpaw is putting together a solid run on the mound as of late, either submitting a quality start or pitching at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in five of his last seven appearances. He'll carry a 4.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 116:57 K:BB over 150.2 innings into his next scheduled outing in Cleveland.