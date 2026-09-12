Valdez (10-10) picked up the win Friday, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Rockies. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw delivered his fourth straight quality start, and 16th of the season, on 90 pitches (58 strikes). Valdez has found a groove late in the year, and over his last eight outings since the beginning of August he's produced a 2.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 29:19 K:BB in 50.1 innings with a 5-3 record. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in Toronto.