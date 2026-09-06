Valdez (9-10) earned the win against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out three over seven scoreless innings.

Valdez was given a lead in the first inning and cruised from there, throwing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes while allowing only singles despite inducing just five whiffs. The 32-year-old has now delivered three straight quality starts, though he's recorded just eight punchouts during that stretch. He'll take a 4.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 119:58 K:BB across 157.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Rockies next weekend.