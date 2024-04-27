The Astros removed Valdez (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, per the MLB transaction log.

Valdez is set to start in Sunday's game against the Rockies as part of a two-game series in Mexico City. The 30-year-old southpaw landed on the Astros' 15-day IL on April 9 due to left elbow inflammation. Valdez threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, and he will likely be on a pitch count over his first few outings.