Valdez (2-1) earned the win Friday over the Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

Valdez allowed two runs on a Matt Vierling double in the third inning before blanking Detroit over his final four frames en route to his second victory of the year. It's an encouraging bounce-back effort from Valdez, who allowed five runs in a loss to Seattle in his previous start. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.64 with a 1.35 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across five starts (29.2 innings). Valdez, who has walked only one batter over his past three starts, is currently scheduled for a home matchup with the A's in his next outing.