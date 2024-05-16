Valdez (3-1) picked up the win over Oakland on Wednesday, hurling seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

Valdez breezed through Oakland's lineup throughout the contest, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters he faced while never allowing a runner to reach second, aside from when Shea Langeliers advanced due to a balk in the seventh. It marked the lefty's second start this season in which he didn't allow any runs while he also surrendered only two hits on the night, which marked a season low. Valdez has now won three of his last four decisions (spanning four starts), posting a 21:5 K:BB over that stretch.