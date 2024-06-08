Valdez tossed a complete game to earn the win Friday over the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over nine innings.

The Astros' bullpen was fairly fresh, but Valdez took care of business himself in his seventh career complete game. The lone mistake on his line was a Kevin Pillar solo home run in the second inning. Valdez has quality starts in four of his last five outings, and his strong performance Friday lowered his ERA to 3.53 with a 1.15 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 63.2 innings through 10 starts this season. The southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Giants.