Valdez allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings Sunday versus the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Valdez exhibited some early command issues with three walks and a run allowed in his first two innings. The Padres put up another run in the third after Fernando Tatis led off the frame with a triple. Valdez settled in with three scoreless frames over the back half of his start and ended at 87 pitches while pounding the zone with 63 strikes. It's been mixed results for Valdez through his first five starts, but he lowered his ERA to 4.50 after allowing seven runs against St. Louis to open up the week. He'll try to get back in the win column for the first time since his debut in a road start versus the Royals over the weekend.