Valdez (3-3) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Valdez looked to be in for a rough night after giving up three runs on four hits in the first inning, but he settled in from there and yielded just two hits and no runs the rest of the way. That allowed him to squeak by with a quality start, though he nonetheless ended with his second straight loss. Valdez gave up eight runs over five frames against the Angels in his previous appearance, so this was a decent bounce-back despite the difficult first inning. The left-hander tentatively lines up to face Minnesota at home in his next start.