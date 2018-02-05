Astros' George Springer: Signs two-year deal

Springer avoided arbitration with the Astros by signing a two-year, $24 million deal Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal buys out two of the World Series MVP's three remaining years of arbitration. Springer hit .283/.367/.522 with a career-high 34 homers last season. He followed that up with a .292/.386/.611 line and six more home runs in the playoffs.