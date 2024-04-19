Springer isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
Springer will catch a breather after going 2-for-10 with four walks during Toronto's previous series against the Yankees. While he sits, Cavan Biggio will shift to right field, allowing Davis Schneider to pick up a start at second base while batting fourth.
