Springer went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Yankees.

The 34-year-old outfielder stole a career-high 20 bases in 2023, and he's off and running again to begin the current campaign. Springer has three steals in three attempts so far, with all three coming in the last six games. While his .215 batting average (14-for-65) is disappointing, his 11:10 BB:K suggests it's a product of bad luck, not a bad approach at the plate. Springer's added two homers, four RBI and nine runs in 17 games as Toronto's leadoff hitter.