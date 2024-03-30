Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Rays.

The veteran outfielder opened the scoring in the top of the third inning with his second homer in two games, this one off Aaron Civale, but his blast quickly got trumped by a Brandon Lowe grand slam in the bottom half of the frame. Springer has slugged more than 20 long balls in three straight seasons, but his quick start to 2024 offers some hope the 34-year-old might be headed for his first 30-homer campaign since 2019.