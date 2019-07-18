Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 11 in win

Cole (10-5) earned the win Wednesday after recording 11 strikeouts and limiting the Angels to one run on seven hits and a walk over seven innings.

Cole delivered yet another dominant performance, this time blanking the Angels until the fifth inning, when he allowed a solo home run to Dustin Garneau. Otherwise, the 28-year-old scattered six singles while whiffing 11 batters. Cole is now 6-0 in his last 10 starts and owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 194:33 K:BB on the season. The right-hander will look to extend his winning streak during a Monday showdown with Oakland.