Cole (elbow) is expected to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cole will throw off a mound for the first time since being placed on the 60-day injured list with nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow in late March. The 33-year-old is reportedly targeting a return in "mid June," according to Heyman. The right-hander is eligible to be activated from the IL on May 27, but it appears as if he will remain sidelined for awhile longer than that. With his pedigree, it comes as no surprise that the Yankees are being cautious with their ace, who produced a 2.63 ERA with a 9.6 K/9 over 209 innings in 33 starts last year.