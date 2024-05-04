Cole (elbow) threw 15 pitches off a mound Saturday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

This was Cole's first bullpen session since he was shut down from throwing in mid-March, thus it was a significant milestone as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner works his way back to the Yankees rotation. Per Goodman, Cole was "giddy" after throwing Saturday, so it appears the session went well. The veteran right-hander is eligible to come off the IL near the end of this month, but recent reports suggest that mid-June may be a more realistic target.