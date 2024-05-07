Cole completed a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another bullpen this weekend, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Cole is continuing to progress toward returning after throwing off a mound May 4 for the first time since being placed on the injured list in March. He tossed another bullpen session Tuesday without a setback and is expected to continue to ramp up his throwing efforts in the coming weeks. Cole appears to be on track for a mid-June return.