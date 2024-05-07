Cole completed a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another bullpen this weekend, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Cole is continuing to progress toward returning after throwing off a mound May 4 for the first time since being placed on the injured list in March. He tossed another bullpen session Tuesday without a setback and is expected to continue to ramp up his throwing efforts in the coming weeks. Cole appears to be on track for a mid-June return.
More News
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Takes big step in recovery•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Set for bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Without timeline for mound work•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Continues throwing on flat ground•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Could throw off mound next week•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Extends throwing to 120 feet•