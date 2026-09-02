Cole (8-7) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

This was Cole's shortest start in nearly two months. He's allowed three runs in back-to-back outings after a stretch of five starts in which he surrendered no more than two runs in each game. Cole is at a 3.29 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 110:22 K:BB through 104 innings over 18 starts this season. With wins in five of his last seven outings, he's in a good position to keep things rolling when he gets a home start versus the Rockies next week.