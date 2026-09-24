Cole (10-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Cole ended his regular season on a high note, allowing just four runs over 11.2 innings while striking out 17 in his last two starts -- he had struggled to a 5.96 ERA in his previous four outings. The right-hander held Tampa Bay scoreless Wednesday until Jonny DeLuca's two-out RBI double in the fourth inning before Cedric Mullins added a solo home run in the fifth. Cole will finish the regular season with a 3.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 131:25 K:BB across 22 starts (127 innings).