Cole (8-8) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

Cole started his outing with giving up back-to-back-to-back home runs to the first three batters of the game. Interesting enough, this was the second time in Cole's career where he has allowed three consecutive homers to start a game, the first time a pitcher has ever done that twice. This was the longest outing for Cole since August 8, when he also pitched seven innings and walked no batters. The right-hander is scheduled to pitch again against the Mets.